FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to continue with coal block auctions - official
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

India to continue with coal block auctions - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government will continue the process of auctioning coal blocks after successfully putting 33 mines under the hammer earlier this year, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, R.N Choubey, special secretary of the ministry of power, said 18,000 to 19,000 megawatt (mw) of power projects in the country were still in need of coal.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has changed a decades-long method of allocating mining licenses, launching a round of auctions to reduce risk of wrongdoing after a Supreme Court last August cancelled more than 200 illegal coal block awards made over two decades. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.