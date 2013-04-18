FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's 2012/13 coal output up 3.2 pct y/y at 557.5 mln T-minister
#Financials
April 18, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

India's 2012/13 coal output up 3.2 pct y/y at 557.5 mln T-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - Coal production in India, the world’s third-largest producer, rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier to 557.5 million tonnes in 2012/13, the coal minister said on Thursday.

“CIL supplied 344.50 million tonnes of coal to power utilities in 2012/13,” Sriprakash Jaiswal said in a statement, referring to state-run miner Coal India Ltd, which produces about 80 percent of India’s coal.

That figure represents a growth of 10.39 percent from a year earlier, the minister said.

Coal fuels more than half of India’s power generation.

Coal supply to NTPC, the country’s top power producer, rose 14.81 percent over the previous year, Jaiswal added. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
