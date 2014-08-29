Indian power station coal stocks lowest since 2012 blackouts

NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Half of India’s thermal power stations have less than a week’s supply of coal on hand, according to weekly data, the lowest level since mid-2012 when millions of people were left without power in one of the world’s worst blackouts.

There was a sharp fall in power output on Thursday from a plant in the western state of Gujarat that left India more than 9,000 megawatts short of peak demand, according to two officials at the state grid operator. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)