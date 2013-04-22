FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's 2013/14 coal import need seen at 165 mln T-junior minister
April 22, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-India's 2013/14 coal import need seen at 165 mln T-junior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say demand, not output, is estimated at about 770 million tonnes)

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Reuters) - India will need to import 165 million tonnes of coal in 2013/14 to meet a supply shortfall, the junior coal minister said, as local availability of the fuel which runs more than half of the country’s power generation will continue to lag demand.

India, the world’s fourth-biggest importer of coal, is estimated to produce 604.55 million tonnes of the fuel in the year to March 2014, Pratik Prakashbapu Patil told lawmakers on Monday, in a written reply to the upper house of parliament.

Demand in the world’s third-largest producer is estimated at about 770 million tonnes, he said.

“Thus the gap estimated of 165.14 million tonnes of coal will need to be met through imports,” Patil said. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

