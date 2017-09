Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s coal imports fell 27 percent to 12.6 million tonnes in September from a year earlier as local output jumped, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said on Monday.

“With unprecedented increase in coal production by Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS), import of coal comes down for third successive month,” Swarup tweeted.

India is opening a mine a month as it races to double coal output by 2020.