FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India approves sale of Coal India stake, seeks $3 bln
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

India approves sale of Coal India stake, seeks $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet has cleared the sale of another 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India that could raise as much as $3 billion, a minister said on Wednesday, as the government seeks more funds to spend on infrastructure.

The timing of the Coal India stake sale will be decided by the finance ministry, power and coal minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal also said India would launch an initial public offering of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which runs a yard that can build and repair big vessels.

$1 = 66.2050 Indian rupees Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.