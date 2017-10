NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India’s coal minister strongly defended the country’s “transparent” coal field allocations, after a state auditor accused the government of selling dozens of coal blocks at a fraction of their market price, costing the exchequer potential revenues of around $33.3 billion.

“There couldn’t have been a better policy than this,” coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal told reporters. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)