India's Feb coal output falls 4.7 pct y/y to 50.75 mln T-source
March 28, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

India's Feb coal output falls 4.7 pct y/y to 50.75 mln T-source

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - Production of coal, which
fuels more than half of India's power generation, fell 4.7
percent in February on an adjusted basis from a year earlier to
50.75 million tonnes, provisional figures obtained from a
government source showed.
    Coal production has failed to keep pace with capacity growth
in the power sector in India, where energy production falls far
short of the demands of a fast-growing economy, Asia's third
largest, and an increasingly affluent population.
    Coal output in the world's fourth-largest importer of the
fuel was further affected by a two-day nationwide strike called
by all major trade unions. Mining, transport and financial
services were the worst hit. 
    But India, the world's third-largest coal producer, raised
output by 4.3 percent during April to February from a year
earlier on an adjusted basis to 486.30 million tonnes, the
figures obtained by Reuters showed.
    The comparisons are adjusted for the leap year effect, as
there were 28 days last month compared with 29 days in February
2012.
    India produced 440.76 million tonnes of thermal coal and
45.54 million tonnes of coking coal during the 11-month period.
    State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest
miner, produced a cumulative 398 million tonnes, continuing to
account for about 80 percent of the country's total output.
    India, which aims to produce 574.4 million tonnes of coal in
this fiscal year through March, has so far achieved about 85
percent of the target, the figures showed.
    Following is a table on India's coal production, in million
tonnes, between April and February versus the previous year.
    
                           2012/13          2011/12
Producer              Target     Actual      Actual
Coal India Ltd        413.71     397.96      381.69
Singareni Collieries   48.19      47.35       46.50
Captive and others     52.43      40.99       40.98
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL*                514.33     486.30      469.17
----------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off.

 (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Ron
Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
