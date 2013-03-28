India's Feb coal output falls 4.7 pct y/y to 50.75 mln T-source

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - Production of coal, which fuels more than half of India's power generation, fell 4.7 percent in February on an adjusted basis from a year earlier to 50.75 million tonnes, provisional figures obtained from a government source showed. Coal production has failed to keep pace with capacity growth in the power sector in India, where energy production falls far short of the demands of a fast-growing economy, Asia's third largest, and an increasingly affluent population. Coal output in the world's fourth-largest importer of the fuel was further affected by a two-day nationwide strike called by all major trade unions. Mining, transport and financial services were the worst hit. But India, the world's third-largest coal producer, raised output by 4.3 percent during April to February from a year earlier on an adjusted basis to 486.30 million tonnes, the figures obtained by Reuters showed. The comparisons are adjusted for the leap year effect, as there were 28 days last month compared with 29 days in February 2012. India produced 440.76 million tonnes of thermal coal and 45.54 million tonnes of coking coal during the 11-month period. State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, produced a cumulative 398 million tonnes, continuing to account for about 80 percent of the country's total output. India, which aims to produce 574.4 million tonnes of coal in this fiscal year through March, has so far achieved about 85 percent of the target, the figures showed. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, between April and February versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 413.71 397.96 381.69 Singareni Collieries 48.19 47.35 46.50 Captive and others 52.43 40.99 40.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 514.33 486.30 469.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Ron Popeski)