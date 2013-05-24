FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's April coal output up 3.15 pct y/y at 43.5 mln T-source
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Asia
May 24, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 4 years

India's April coal output up 3.15 pct y/y at 43.5 mln T-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - India produced 43.5 million tonnes of
coal in April, 3.15 percent more from a year earlier,
provisional figures obtained from a government source showed on
Friday, but still lagged a government-set monthly target.
    India, which relies on coal to fuel more than half of its
power generation, was chasing a target of 44.7 million tonnes of
coal production in April.
    Despite being the world's third-largest coal producer,
India's imports of the fuel have risen steadily in the past few
years as capacity additions in the power sector have outpaced
the growth in domestic production.
    India's thermal coal production rose 0.76 percent from a
year earlier to 39.2 million tonnes, while coking coal output
jumped 30.8 percent to 4.4 million tonnes during the month,
provisional figures obtained by Reuters showed.
    State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest
miner, produced 35.8 million tonnes, accounting for more than 80
percent of the country's total output.
    The world's fourth-biggest importer of coal produced 557.7
million tonnes of coal in 2012/13, 3.3 percent higher from a
year earlier. 
    Following is a table on India's coal production, in million
tonnes, in April, versus the year-ago period.
    
                         April 2013        April 2012
Producer              Target     Actual     
Coal India Ltd         35.15      35.75       33.81
Singareni Collieries    4.15       2.90        3.17
Captive and others      5.42       4.87        5.22
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL*                 44.72      43.52       42.2
----------------------------------------------------------------
*Figures are rounded off.
SOURCE: Government.

 (Reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)

