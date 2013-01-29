FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's Dec coal output 52.6 mln T, flat vs year ago
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India's Dec coal output 52.6 mln T, flat vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - India produced 52.6 million tonnes of
coal in December, almost flat from a year earlier, and trailed a
target by 6.1 percent, provisional figures provided by a
government source showed on Tuesday.
    Coal output in India, the world's third-largest producer,
grew 5.6 percent from a year earlier to almost 380 million
tonnes between April and December 2012, the figures showed.
    State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest
miner, produced nearly 308.9 million tonnes during the
nine-month period, continuing to account for about 80 percent of
the country's total output.
    India aims to produce 575 million tonnes of coal in the
2012/13 fiscal year that ends in March, the figures showed. So
far, it has achieved 66 percent of the current target. 
    Following is a table on India's coal production, in million
tonnes, between April and December versus the previous year.
    
                           2012/13           2011/12
Producer              Target     Actual       Actual
Coal India Ltd        322.42     308.89      291.24
Singareni Collieries   38.73      37.18       35.26
Captive and others     42.90      33.69       33.14          
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL*                404.05     379.76      359.64
----------------------------------------------------------------
 SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off.

 (Reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)

