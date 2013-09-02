India's July coal output up 1.18 pct y/y but below target-source

By Malini Menon NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - India produced 1.18 percent more coal in July than a year earlier, snapping two months of falling production yet still lagged a monthly target as monsoon rains hit mining operations, provisional figures obtained from a government source showed. At about 40 million tonnes, it was the lowest monthly output so far this year, and missed its July target by slightly more than 3 million tonnes. India's four-month monsoon season normally begins in June and the production of the power station fuel typically drops during the period due to restricted operations. State-run miner Coal India Ltd, which accounts for around 80 percent of India's coal, produced 32.77 million tonnes in July, up nearly 3 percent from a year earlier. Yet that was 2 percent lower than its monthly target, which the miner has achieved only once in the four months to July. Any lower-than-expected local production of coal leads to a supply squeeze in energy-hungry India, which is battling crippling power cuts that choke growth and necessitate costlier coal imports. A Coal India source, who did not wish to be identified, said July's output fell short of target due to heavy monsoon rains although he remained hopeful that the miner would be able to meet a fiscal year production target of 482 million tonnes. "That's not an issue. It will be recovered," he said, referring to the missed target, adding the pace of production typically picks up from October. India, the world's third-largest coal producer, dug out 165.47 million tonnes of it between April and July, down 1.51 percent from a year earlier. The production of thermal coal, or steam coal used in power generation, inched up 0.49 percent from a year earlier to 35.79 million tonnes, provisional figures obtained by Reuters showed. India's reserves, the world's fifth largest, are dominated by lower-rank thermal coal. Output of coking coal, used in steel-making, rose 7.51 percent to 4.15 million tonnes in July, the figures showed. In 2012/13, India produced 557.7 million tonnes of coal, 3.3 percent more than the year before. Below is a table on coal production for July versus the year-ago period and cumulative output for the 2013/14 fiscal year which began on April 1. Volumes are given in million tonnes. July 2013 July 2012 Apr-Jul 2013 Producer Target Actual Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 33.44 32.77 31.82 135.64 Singareni Collieries 4.23 3.19 3.74 13.59 Captive and others 5.42 3.98 3.91 16.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 43.09 39.94 39.47 165.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Figures are provisional and rounded off. SOURCE: Government source (Editing by Jason Neely)