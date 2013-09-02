FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's July coal output up 1.18 pct y/y but below target-source
September 2, 2013

India's July coal output up 1.18 pct y/y but below target-source

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Malini Menon
    NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - India produced 1.18 percent
more coal in July than a year earlier, snapping two months of
falling production yet still lagged a monthly target as monsoon
rains hit mining operations, provisional figures obtained from a
government source showed.
    At about 40 million tonnes, it was the lowest monthly output
so far this year, and missed its July target by slightly more
than 3 million tonnes.
    India's four-month monsoon season normally begins in June
and the production of the power station fuel typically drops
during the period due to restricted operations.
    State-run miner Coal India Ltd, which accounts for
around 80 percent of India's coal, produced 32.77 million tonnes
in July, up nearly 3 percent from a year earlier.
    Yet that was 2 percent lower than its monthly target, which
the miner has achieved only once in the four months to July.
    Any lower-than-expected local production of coal leads to a
supply squeeze in energy-hungry India, which is battling
crippling power cuts that choke growth and necessitate costlier
coal imports.
    A Coal India source, who did not wish to be identified, said
July's output fell short of target due to heavy monsoon rains
although he remained hopeful that the miner would be able to
meet a fiscal year production target of 482 million tonnes.
    "That's not an issue. It will be recovered," he said,
referring to the missed target, adding the pace of production
typically picks up from October.
    India, the world's third-largest coal producer, dug out
165.47 million tonnes of it between April and July, down 1.51
percent from a year earlier.
    The production of thermal coal, or steam coal used in power
generation, inched up 0.49 percent from a year earlier to 35.79
million tonnes, provisional figures obtained by Reuters showed.
    India's reserves, the world's fifth largest, are dominated
by lower-rank thermal coal.
    Output of coking coal, used in steel-making, rose 7.51
percent to 4.15 million tonnes in July, the figures showed.
    In 2012/13, India produced 557.7 million tonnes of coal, 3.3
percent more than the year before. 
    Below is a table on coal production for July versus the
year-ago period and cumulative output for the 2013/14 fiscal
year which began on April 1. 
    Volumes are given in million tonnes.
    
                        July 2013       July 2012   Apr-Jul 2013
Producer              Target     Actual    Actual      Actual
Coal India Ltd         33.44     32.77     31.82      135.64
Singareni Collieries    4.23      3.19      3.74       13.59
Captive and others      5.42      3.98      3.91       16.24
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL*                 43.09     39.94    39.47      165.47
----------------------------------------------------------------
*Figures are provisional and rounded off.
SOURCE: Government source

 (Editing by Jason Neely)

