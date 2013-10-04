India's August coal output up 5.45 pct y/y but below target-source

By Malini Menon NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's coal production rose 5.45 percent in August from a year earlier, its sharpest monthly increase this year, but still lagged a monthly target as monsoon rains hit mining operations, provisional figures obtained from a government source showed. At 38.15 million tonnes, it was the lowest monthly output so far this year, and missed its August target by slightly more than 4 million tonnes. Any lower-than-expected local production of coal leads to a supply squeeze in energy-hungry India, which is battling crippling power cuts that choke growth and necessitate costlier coal imports. India's four-month monsoon season normally begins in June and the production of the power station fuel typically drops during the period due to restricted operations. State-run miner Coal India Ltd, which accounts for around 80 percent of India's coal, produced 31.68 million tonnes in August, up nearly 11 percent from a year earlier. Yet that was 1 percent lower than its monthly target, which the miner has achieved only once in the five months to August. The world's top miner is chasing a production target of 482 million tonnes and a supply target of 492 million tonnes in this fiscal year to end-March 2014. India, the world's third-largest coal producer, dug out 203.51 million tonnes of it between April and August, a marginal 0.33 percent lower from a year earlier. The production of thermal or steam coal used in power generation, rose 4.13 percent from a year earlier to 34.07 million tonnes, provisional figures obtained by Reuters showed. India's reserves, the world's fifth largest, are dominated by lower-rank thermal coal. Output of coking coal, used in steel-making, rose 17.96 percent to 4.08 million tonnes in August, the figures showed. In 2012/13, India produced 557.7 million tonnes of coal, 3.3 percent more than the year before. Below is a table on coal production for August versus the year-ago period and cumulative output for the 2013/14 fiscal year which began on April 1. Volumes are given in million tonnes. Aug 2013 Aug 2012 Apr-Aug 2013 Producer Target Actual Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 32.73 31.68 28.59 167.32 Singareni Collieries 4.09 3.07 3.88 16.66 Captive and others 5.42 3.40 3.71 19.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 42.24 38.15 36.18 203.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Figures are provisional and rounded off. SOURCE: Government source (Editing by James Jukwey)