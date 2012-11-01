FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's April-Sept coal output up 8.19 pct y/y, lags target
November 1, 2012

TABLE-India's April-Sept coal output up 8.19 pct y/y, lags target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - India produced 240.32 million tonnes of
coal in the first half of the current fiscal year, up 8.19
percent from a year earlier, figures provided by a government
official showed. 
    Following is a table on India's coal production, in million
tonnes, in the first six months of the current fiscal year
versus the previous year.
    
                           2012/13                  2011/12
Producer              Target     Actual       Target     Actual
Coal India Ltd        198.74     191.565     193.907     176.612
Singareni Collieries   25.124     23.134      23.862      21.638
Captive coal blocks    19.602     18.918      18.078      17.394
Others                  9.000      6.703       8.874       6.491
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL                 252.466    240.32      244.721     222.135
----------------------------------------------------------------
 SOURCE: Government

 (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
