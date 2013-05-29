India moves to regulate coal industry in bid to improve supply

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - A ministerial group approved a draft bill on Wednesday to set up a coal regulator, India’s coal minister said, in a step towards better supervision of a sector that is the nation’s main source of energy but is riddled with corruption and supply bottlenecks.

Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal did not give more details of the powers the body will enjoy. The bill must next be approved by the full cabinet and parliament. (Reporting by Malini Menon and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)