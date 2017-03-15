FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
India says producers can sell coal bed methane at market rate
March 15, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 5 months ago

India says producers can sell coal bed methane at market rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - India has permitted coal bed methane (CBM) producers to sell gas at the market rate, a government statement said on Wednesday, a move that could help companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Reliance Industries.

The producers can also now sell CBM gas to their affiliates if they are unable to find any other buyer, the government statement said.

The government will announced a price for CBM gas, which will be used as a floor for calculating its royalty and other charges.

But CBM producers will pay royalties and other dues to the government on the basis of sale or market prices, if it is higher than the official rate, the statement added. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)

