CORRECTED-India's Coffee Day sets price band for up to $176 mln IPO - sources
October 6, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-India's Coffee Day sets price band for up to $176 mln IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in second and third paragraphs to show issue to open next Wednesday (not Wednesday) and close Friday next week (not Friday))

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The company behind Cafe Coffee Day, India’s biggest homegrown coffee chain, has set the price band for its up to $176 million initial public offering of shares at between 316 rupees and 328 rupees a share, said two sources directly involved in the deal.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which competes with Starbucks Corp among others in the domestic market, will launch the share sale next Wednesday, according to the company’s IPO prospectus seen on Tuesday.

The offering will close on Friday next week. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy, editing by William Hardy)

