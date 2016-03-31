FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India flyover collapse kills 10, 150 feared trapped
March 31, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

India flyover collapse kills 10, 150 feared trapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOLKATA, India, March 31 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed on Thursday and 150 were feared trapped when a flyover under construction collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata, two police officials said.

Firefighters and residents were trying with their bare hands to rescue those trapped under the wreckage of the metal-and-cement structure that came down in a teeming commercial district.

A Reuters witness said paramedics at the scene had worked to free people from a minibus taxi that was crushed in the collapse. (Reporting by Supriyo Hazra in Kolkata and Rupam Jain in New Delhi; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Robert Birsel)

