Building collapses in India's Mumbai, dozens feared trapped, one dead

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A four-storey apartment block collapsed on Friday in the Indian financial centre of Mumbai, killing one person with dozens feared trapped in the latest accident to underscore shoddy building standards in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Rescue workers pulled about 20 people from the ruins of the building, which was believed to have been about 35 years old and housed families of a corporation.

Scores of people were feared to be trapped, said a spokesman for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. (Reporting by Danish Siddiqui; Writing By Sruthi Gottipati, additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan from Mumbai; Editing by Robert Birsel)