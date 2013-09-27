FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Building collapses in India's Mumbai, dozens feared trapped, one dead
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 27, 2013 / 6:28 AM / 4 years ago

Building collapses in India's Mumbai, dozens feared trapped, one dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A four-storey apartment block collapsed on Friday in the Indian financial centre of Mumbai, killing one person with dozens feared trapped in the latest accident to underscore shoddy building standards in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Rescue workers pulled about 20 people from the ruins of the building, which was believed to have been about 35 years old and housed families of a corporation.

Scores of people were feared to be trapped, said a spokesman for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. (Reporting by Danish Siddiqui; Writing By Sruthi Gottipati, additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan from Mumbai; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.