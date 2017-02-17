MUMBAI Feb 17 India could start allowing
institutional investors to trade in its annual $1 trillion
commodity futures market as soon as in a month, the head of the
country's capital markets regulator said on Friday, as the
government targets deepening of the market.
Asia's third biggest economy has allowed futures trading in
commodities since 2003 but has so far kept out foreign
investors, banks, mutual funds and other institutions. The move
to open up to institutional investors will give large companies
hedging opportunities and help in integrating the spot and
futures markets.
"Without the active participation of institutional investors
this market cannot grow," U. K. Sinha, chairman of the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), told reporters on
the sidelines of a conference.
Mutual funds are likely to be the first to get access to the
commodity futures market, may be in a month, Sinha said.
Banks have huge exposure to commodities through their
lending programmes and they need to hedge the risk, he said.
SEBI is in early discussions with the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) to allow banks to participate in the commodity futures
market, he added.
While SEBI has been pushing to allow institutional investors
into commodity futures, it needs to consult with the central
bank to allow entry for banks and foreign investors.
Market participants welcomed SEBI's plan as in the last few
years commodity futures markets have stopped growing.
Indian commodity futures volumes have fallen to 67 trillion
rupees ($998.96 billion) in 2015/16 from 170 trillion rupees in
2012/13.
Institutional players' participation will boost commodities
trade and restore confidence of retail investors, said Harish
Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at Inditrade
Derivatives & Commodities.
Confidence in India's commodity markets suffered a blow in
July 2013 when National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) abruptly
suspended trading in most of its contracts. Investigations by
the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) subsequently showed a fraud
of 55 billion rupees.
"For better price realization you have to have a mix of all
the participators in the market apart from speculators,"
Galipelli said.
Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius), Blackstone GPV
Capital, Matthews Asia Growth Fund and InterContinental Exchange
(ICE) are among foreign investors that hold stakes in Indian
commodity exchanges.
"Thin liquidity forces many large companies to hedge on
overseas exchanges. With the entry of institutional investors
liquidity will rise and we may see them hedging on local
platforms," said a Mumbai-based broker with a global trading
firm.
SEBI is also planning to allow options trading in
commodities. A decision on amending the existing Securities
Contract Regulation Act is to be taken very soon, paving the way
for the launch of commodities options, Sinha said.
($1 = 67.0700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)