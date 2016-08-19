Indian commodity bourses can offer additional limit to hedgers - SEBI

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), asked bourses on Friday to allow hedgers additional position limits for trading in commodity derivatives and ensure such policies are properly conveyed to participants.

SEBI said it was issuing the directive as a way "to facilitate larger participation by genuine hedgers by providing them with necessary incentives with a view to deepen the commodity derivatives market."

