Indian FY13 commodity turnover falls for first time since inception
#Financials
April 8, 2013 / 1:22 PM / in 4 years

Indian FY13 commodity turnover falls for first time since inception

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Commodity futures turnover in
India fell for the first time since inception in the fiscal year
ended March 31, led by a decline in volume in bullion trade, and
suspension of guar futures.
    India, the world's biggest buyer of gold, and second biggest
producer of wheat, allowed futures trading in 2003 for local
participants, and foreigners, who cannot trade in the space, can
participate through stakes in commodity exchanges.
    "This is the first fall since 2003... the first reason is
suspension of guar futures and the price correction in metals is
another reason for a drop in value," said Kishore Narne,
associate director at Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker.
    India suspended guar futures in March 2012 on allegations of
excessive price volatility, though the regulator has yet to
decide on the re-launch of the commodity.
    Cumulative value of trade fell 5.95 percent to 170.47
trillion rupees ($3.11 trillion) in the fiscal year ended March
31. Bullion volumes fell 22.78 percent to 78.63 trillion rupees.
    If commodity transaction tax (CTT) comes into force, we
could see another 10-15 percent fall, said Narne.
    India proposed to levy a CTT of 0.01 percent on
non-agricultural commodities like gold, silver, base metals, and
energy products. 
 ($1 = 54.8350 rupees)

 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
