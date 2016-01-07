FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congress says awaits written proposals to break GST deadlock
January 7, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Congress says awaits written proposals to break GST deadlock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A truck driver brushes his teeth next to his parked truck while waiting to get his loads cleared to cross a checkpoint at the Commercial Taxes Department check post at Walayar in Palakkad district in southern Indian state of Kerala, India, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Congress party on Thursday said it was still waiting for written proposals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to break the deadlock on a landmark tax reform.

Kabil Sibal, a senior Congress leader, told reporters that the government was using only “optics” and was not serious in implementing the proposed goods and services tax (GST) bill.

His comments came hours after the government said it had accepted the Congress party’s demands to back the tax reform.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

