India's TRIL Infopark to raise 14 bln rupees via bonds-sources
July 20, 2012 / 8:22 AM / 5 years ago

India's TRIL Infopark to raise 14 bln rupees via bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - India’s TRIL Infopark is planning to raise 14 billion rupees ($253.83 million) through a dual tranche bond at a quarterly coupon payment of 12.25 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The funds raised will be used to refinance existing loans, said one of the sources.

The firm will raise 12 billion rupees through bonds with a bullet maturity of three years, they said.

The remaining 2 billion rupees will be raised through bonds of a similar maturity, with a put/call option at the end of the first and second year, said the sources.

TRIL Infopark is a special purpose vehicle joint venture between TRIL, Indian Hotels Company and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

Standard Chartered is the lead arranger, said the sources. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

