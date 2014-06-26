FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Shriram Transport Fin to raise at least 5 bln rupees via NCDs - sources
June 26, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

India's Shriram Transport Fin to raise at least 5 bln rupees via NCDs - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - India’s Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd will raise at least 5 billion rupees ($83.75 million) via non-convertible debentures in the first week of July, multiple sources said on Thursday.

The company will raise up to a maximum of 30 billion rupees in 3-, 5- and 7-year tenures, sources said.

Edelweiss Capital, ICICI Securities, A.K. Capital and J.M. Financial are among the lead managers of the issue, sources added.

Shriram Transport Finance shares ended 4.8 percent higher on Thursday compared to a 1 percent fall in the NSE index.

$1 = 59.7000 Indian rupees Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
