India's ex-PM Singh summoned as accused in coal field case
#Energy
March 11, 2015 / 5:04 AM / 3 years ago

India's ex-PM Singh summoned as accused in coal field case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 11 (Reuters) - India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was summoned as an accused to appear in court as part of an inquiry into the allocation of coal blocks during his administration, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

Most coal block awards made by Singh’s government, which ran India for a decade until last year, were overturned by the Supreme Court after it ruled the process illegal. The current government is in the process of re-auctioning the blocks. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
