India cotton supply down 19 pct y/y as prices drop

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cotton supplies from the new crop in India, the world’s second-largest producer of the fibre, have fallen 19 percent so far in the current season that began on October 1, said B. K. Mishra, managing director of the state-run Cotton Corporation of India.

In the spot markets so far farmers have brought in around 3.9 million bales of 170 kg each, down from 4.8 million bales during the same period a year earlier, Mishra said on the sidelines of a conference on Tuesday.

The south Asian country is set to harvest a record 40 million bales in this crop year, but a sharp drop in prices is prompting farmers to hold back supply. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)