FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India top court refers petition on gay sex to a bigger bench
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
February 2, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

India top court refers petition on gay sex to a bigger bench

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court referred a petition to make homosexuality legal to a five-judge bench on Tuesday, a lawyer for a gay rights group said.

The decision offered a ray of hope to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community that has faced persecution after the world’s largest democracy in December 2013 reinstated a colonial-era law banning gay sex.

“It is definitely a step forward,” lawyer Anand Grover said as activists gathered outside the courtroom cheered. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.