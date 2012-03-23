FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India state group not yet placed bid for Cove-source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 6 years ago

India state group not yet placed bid for Cove-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 23 (Reuters) - A consortium of Indian public-sector energy companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India, have not yet submitted a bid for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy, a company source said on Friday.

“We have not yet submitted a bid,” said the official with one of the state-run companies, declining to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Cove is at the centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell and Thai state oil firm PPT. The Indian consortium said last month it was considering joining the fray.

Cove’s main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in Mozambique’s Rovuma Offshore Area 1, where another operator Anadarko said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas - equal to nearly half of Canada’s proved reserves.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.