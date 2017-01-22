At least 26 killed as Indian train derails

MUMBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - At least 26 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine coaches of a passenger train derailed in eastern India, in the latest disaster to hit the vast and accident-prone state railways, police said.

The express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, around 30 km (18 miles) outside the town of Raigarh.

"Nine bogies were derailed of which three have turned and fallen off the track," said local Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao. "Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper class compartments." (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)