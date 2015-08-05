India floods derail two trains, killing at least 20 - ministry

NEW DELHI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Two express trains were partially swept off a flooded bridge over a river in central India, killing at least 20 people and injuring 100, the government said on Wednesday.

Twelve coaches of the Kamayani Express to Varanasi from Mumbai derailed near Harda in the central state of Madhya Pradesh just before midnight. Six coaches of the Janata Express derailed around the same time, the railway ministry said.

“We are trying to rescue passengers. Relief work is going on on a war footing. We are checking all carriages to look for trapped passengers,” said ministry spokesman Anil Saxena. (Reporting by Rupam Nair; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Nick Macfie)