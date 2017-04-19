FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Indian bus crash kills 44 after plunge off mountain road
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 19, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 4 months ago

Indian bus crash kills 44 after plunge off mountain road

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 19 (Reuters) - A bus fell off a mountain road in a northern Indian state and plunged into a river on Wednesday, killing 44 people, officials said.

There were just two survivors from the 46 on board, its conductor and a passenger who jumped off just before the mishap in the state of Himachal Pradesh, said Anil Chauhan, a local government official.

Rescue efforts have been launched at the accident site near Nerwa, a town about 110 km (68 miles) from Shimla, the state capital, he added.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in India, where driving standards are poor and roads and vehicles badly maintained, but Wednesday's crash was unusual for its heavy death toll.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with almost 150,000 people killed in accidents in 2015, the latest government data shows. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.