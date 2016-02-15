FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India sees lower 2016 wheat harvest at 93.82 million tonnes - agriculture ministry
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 15, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

India sees lower 2016 wheat harvest at 93.82 million tonnes - agriculture ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer sprays pesticide in his wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian farmers are expected to harvest 93.82 million tonnes of wheat in 2016, lower than a target of 94.75 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry forecast on Monday, after two straight droughts depleted some of the already sparse soil moisture.

India, the world’s biggest wheat producer after China, produced 86.53 million tonnes of wheat in 2015, the agriculture ministry said.

The government revises its crop output estimates as it gets more information about crop planting.

Indian farmers plant wheat in October and November, and harvest starts from March.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.