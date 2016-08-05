FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-India's summer crop sowing up 5 pct y/y
#Asia
August 5, 2016 / 1:34 PM / a year ago

TABLE-India's summer crop sowing up 5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted crops on 88.5
million hectares since the summer sowing season began in June, 5
percent higher than the previous year, government data showed on
Friday.
    The progress in planting comes after the monsoon hit the
entire country on July 13.
    India's weather office predicts the June-September monsoon
rains to be above-average this year.
    A good rainfall is crucial for a rise in agricultural output
and incomes, especially after two straight years of
drought-shrivelled crops, raising the prospect of higher imports
and inflation.
    India's farming sector is heavily dependent on the monsoon
and accounts for about 15 percent of the country's $2 trillion
economy. It also employs nearly 60 percent of the country's 1.3
billion people.
    The following table gives the sown area of the main summer
crops in millions of hectares as of Aug. 5, compared with a year
earlier.
    All figures are provisional and subject to revision as
updates are made with the progress of the monsoon rains.
    The total may not tally because some numbers have been
rounded.
 CROP                   2016          2015
 Rice                   28.2          27.6
 Pulses                 12.1          9.00
 Coarse cereals         16.4          15.9
 Corn                   7.9           7.0
 Soybean                11.2          11.1
 Total oilseeds         16.7          15.8
 Sugarcane              4.7           4.6
 Cotton                 9.6           10.6
 Total                  88.5          84.2
 
 (Compiled by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
