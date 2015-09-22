Winter-sown grains output seen at 132.78 million tonnes in 2015/16

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s winter-sown grains output is seen at 132.78 million tonnes in the current crop year ending next June, versus 130.75 million tonnes a year ago, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said.

“So far the monsoon deficit is at 14 percent, but we have had good rains in the past few days and it should help increase soil moisture for the rabi (winter) crop,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

Winter crops account for about half the country’s grains output.

India’s June-September monsoon rains are so far 14 percent below normal due to El Nino, a weather pattern caused by Pacific Ocean warming that can cause drought in South Asia. Rains were 12 percent deficient in 2014, cutting grains output by 4.7 percent in the year to June 2015.