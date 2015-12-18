FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crop sowing down 5.5 pct, may hit farm output, economy
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 18, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Crop sowing down 5.5 pct, may hit farm output, economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A farmer channels water to irrigate his wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s parched farms have pushed back the sowing of main crops such as wheat and rapeseed, the main winter oilseed, raising fears of lower output and higher vegetable oil imports by the world’s biggest buyer of the cooking ingredient.

As planting of major crops continues to lag normal progress, India on Friday cut its economic growth target to 7-7.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 2016 against its previous forecast of 8.1-8.5 percent.

Any further fall in farm output could deal a new blow to the South Asian nation’s growth as agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of its $2.1 trillion economy and employs nearly 60 percent of its 1.2 billion people.

The first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades has depleted moisture from the soil and drained reservoirs, leading to a 5.5 percent fall in crop plantings so far in the season beginning Oct. 1, provisional data from the farm ministry shows.

Although India has reasonably robust stocks of wheat, any setback in rapeseed sowing and output will force New Delhi to buy more palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

India imported a record 14.61 million tonnes of vegetable oils in the year to October.

Asia’s third largest economy needs an extra 1 million tonnes of vegetable oil every year just due to its rising population.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.