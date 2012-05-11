FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's IOC buys Angolan crude oil from state firm
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 11, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

India's IOC buys Angolan crude oil from state firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), has bought around 1 million barrels of Angolan Kissanje crude oil via tender from Angola’s state oil company, Sonangol, traders said on Friday.

No price details were reported.

IOC issued a tender on May 3 to buy sweet crude for loading in July 1-15 but potential sellers also had the option to supply cargoes loading at the end of June or later in July.

Kissanje is a relatively sweet crude with a sulphur content of less than 0.4 percent, but it is also a relatively heavy grade of oil with an API gravity of around 30.5 degrees.

Traders said they had expected IOC to buy a lighter crude, possibly Nigerian Qua Iboe or Bonny Light.

IOC only took one cargo of Kissanje on a Suezmax-class tanker, traders said.

Suezmax vessels are a maximum of 160,000 dwt and typically carry only around 1 million barrels of crude oil.

IOC usually buys crude via tender on very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which typically around 2 million barrels. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.