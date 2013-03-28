India's current account deficit likely to moderate - govt

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - India’s current account deficit (CAD) is likely to moderate in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year if current export trends continue, after it hit a record high of 6.7 percent of GDP in the last quarter, a finance ministry statement said on Thursday.

The current account deficit has widened to $32.63 billion in the three months through December, compared to $22.3 billion in the September quarter, central bank data showed earlier.

“The CAD for the fourth quarter is expected to be smaller,” the statement said, adding the government and the central bank were monitoring the deficit and would take additional steps whenever these were warranted. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Matthias Williams)