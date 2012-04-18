Daimler to export commercial vehicles from India in 2013

CHENNAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Daimler AG will start exporting commercial vehicles from India in 2013, said Marc Lilstosella, chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.
Daimler’s fully owned subsidiary inaugurated a 44-billion-rupee ($852 million) plant outside of the southern Indian city of Chennai on Wednesday as it looks to establish a foothold in the fast-growing truck and bus market.
The plant will begin production this year and have an initial capacity of 36,000 commercial vehicles.
Daimler is the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer.
$1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan