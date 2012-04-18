FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to export commercial vehicles from India in 2013
#Autos
April 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler to export commercial vehicles from India in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHENNAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Daimler AG will start exporting commercial vehicles from India in 2013, said Marc Lilstosella, chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Daimler’s fully owned subsidiary inaugurated a 44-billion-rupee ($852 million) plant outside of the southern Indian city of Chennai on Wednesday as it looks to establish a foothold in the fast-growing truck and bus market.

The plant will begin production this year and have an initial capacity of 36,000 commercial vehicles.

Daimler is the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer.

$1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

