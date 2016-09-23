FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India signs 7.8 bln euro deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets from France
September 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

India signs 7.8 bln euro deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets from France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France on Friday for close to 7.8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) on Friday, the country's first major acquisition of fighter planes for two decades.

France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian inked the agreement with his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar in New Delhi, ending almost 18 months of wrangling over financial terms between New Delhi and Dassault Aviation, the jet's manufacturer.

India's defence ministry said it would confirm the exact price later on Friday, but officials said it would be close to 7.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

