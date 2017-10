May 26 (Reuters) - DB Realty results for the quarter ended March 31. (Versus a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) March 2012 March 2011 Net profit 203 81 Total income from ops 977 3,919 Total expenses 665 3,882 Results are consolidated. NOTE: DB Realty is a real estate developer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; editing by Keiron Henderson)