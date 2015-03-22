Indian central bank chief says public debt agency desirable

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, said on Sunday it was “desirable” to establish a public debt management agency, one of a series of government proposals seen as the biggest shake-up of financial regulation in a generation.

Finance ministry sources told Reuters earlier this week that officials at the Reserve Bank of India had reservations about all the proposed changes. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Malini Menon)