Indian central bank chief says public debt agency desirable
#Financials
March 22, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indian central bank chief says public debt agency desirable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, said on Sunday it was “desirable” to establish a public debt management agency, one of a series of government proposals seen as the biggest shake-up of financial regulation in a generation.

Finance ministry sources told Reuters earlier this week that officials at the Reserve Bank of India had reservations about all the proposed changes. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Malini Menon)

