FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India corp. debt restructuring cases hit record high in 2011/12
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

India corp. debt restructuring cases hit record high in 2011/12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Indian banks sought to restructure 645.3 billion rupees ($12 billion) in corporate loans in the fiscal year that ended in March, up 156 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Corporate Debt Restructuring Cell (CDR).

CDR is a Reserve Bank of India-approved informal forum of bankers that work with companies and lenders to ease loan terms.

Loan restructuring through CDR in the fiscal year that ended March 2012 was the highest since the forum was launched in 2001, according to data obtained from a CDR source.

Banks filed 84 CDR cases during the year, compared with 49 a year earlier, the data showed.

Banks filed 18 new corporate debt restructuring cases in April 2012, a record number for any month. ($1 = 53.385 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.