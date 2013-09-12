FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to allow publicly-issued debt to trade in institutional market
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 3:08 PM / 4 years ago

India to allow publicly-issued debt to trade in institutional market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India will allow publicly-issued debt to be traded in the institutional market along with non-publicly issued debt, the stock market regulator said on Thursday, seeking to increase market liquidity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman U.K. Sinha had told reporters at the sidelines of an industry event on Tuesday that they would come up with measures to increase liquidity in debt trading within a couple of days.

The SEBI circular said market participants can now trade publicly-issued debt for a minimum lot size of 100 million rupees while the exchange may separately provide for trading smaller lot sizes of a minimum 1 million rupees.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Himank Sharma; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.