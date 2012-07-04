CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India's Deepak moving slowly on Australia project

* Cites environmental, technical and economic factors

* Plans a 300,000 T/yr ammonium nitrate unit in Australia

* Is exploring options for possible new site (Corrects to show that project is moving slowly and is not halted)

By Kaustubh Kulkarni

MUMBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - India’s Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp is making slow progress on a planned $350 million ammonium nitrate manufacturing project in Australia and is looking for other potential sites, a company executive said, citing environmental, technical and economic factors.

The project, announced last year, faced local opposition on concerns over possible harm to nearby cuttlefish populations and has been in the planning stage.

Deepak Fertilisers wanted to set up a 300,000 tonnes a year plant to make technical ammonium nitrate (TAN), a chemical used in coal mining, near Port Bonython in the state of South Australia.

The company, based in the western Indian city of Pune , is exploring options to find another site in Australia, Chief Financial Officer Somnath Patil told Reuters by phone on Wednesday.

“The developments at the present site are at a slow place. Alternatively, we are looking at other sites also, just in case there are more diffulties (at the present site),” he told Reuters over the telephone on Wednesday.

“There are other angles (as well as environmental issues) ... like techno-economic angles that we are looking at,” Patil said. “As of now, there is no great progress on this front.”

Australia, abundant in coal reserves, is a key market for TAN manufacturers. The country has offered a number of coal blocks over the last two years to companies including India’s GVK Power & Infrastructure and Adani Enterprises .

“We have done some studies and there is demand-supply gap (for TAN) in Australia,” Patil said.

Deepak Fertilisers, which also makes complex fertilisers, industrial chemicals and runs a retail mall, has been exporting small volumes of TAN to Australia from its Indian plant, he said.

“We need to see if the selling prices there will be able to support that kind of an investment,” he said.

Shares in Deepak Fertilisers closed up 1.9 percent at 138.40 rupees as the broader Mumbai market rose 0.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE)