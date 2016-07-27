FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India orders 4 more maritime spy planes from Boeing worth $1 bln
July 27, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

India orders 4 more maritime spy planes from Boeing worth $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - India has signed a pact with Boeing Co for purchasing four maritime spy planes at an estimated $1 billion, defence and industry sources said, aiming to bolster the navy as it tries to check China's presence in the Indian Ocean.

India has already deployed eight of these long-range P-8I aircraft to track submarine movements in the Indian Ocean and on Wednesday exercised an option for more planes, a defence ministry source said.

"It has been signed," the source familiar with the matter told Reuters. An industry source confirmed the contract, saying it was a follow-on order signed in New Delhi early on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)

