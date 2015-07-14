FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to buy four more Boeing spy planes
July 14, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

India to buy four more Boeing spy planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India cleared the purchase of four P-8I maritime spy planes from Boeing Co for 43.8 billion rupees ($692 million) as well as a raft of other orders for new defence equipment, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

In total, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared proposals worth 300 billion rupees including for new air defence guns, the spokesman said.

The Boeing purchase is a follow-on order from an earlier deal for eight of the aircraft agreed in 2009. India recently took delivery of its seventh P-8I from Boeing, with the eighth due later this year. ($1 = 63.2965 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Keith Weir)

