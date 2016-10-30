(Repeats article first published on Saturday. No changes to
* PM Modi's Make-in-India campaign starts up
* Lockheed Martin, Saab keen to build in India
* Indian Air Force desperately short of fighter planes
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 India is offering to buy
hundreds of fighter planes from foreign manufacturers - as long
as the jets are made in India and with a local partner, air
force officials say.
A deal for 200 single-engine planes produced in India -
which the air force says could rise to 300 as it fully phases
out ageing Soviet-era aircraft - could be worth anything from
$13-$15 billion, experts say, potentially one of the country's
biggest military aircraft deals.
After a deal to buy high-end Rafale planes from France's
Dassault was scaled back to just 36 jets last month,
the Indian Air Force is desperately trying to speed up other
acquisitions and arrest a fall in operational strength, now a
third less than required to face both China and Pakistan.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration wants any
further military planes to be built in India with an Indian
partner to kickstart a domestic aircraft industry, and end an
expensive addiction to imports.
Lockheed Martin said it is interested in setting up
a production line for its F-16 plane in India for not just the
Indian military, but also for export.
And Sweden's Saab has offered a rival production
line for its Gripen aircraft, setting up an early contest for
one of the biggest military plane deals in play.
"The immediate shortfall is 200. That would be the minimum
we would be looking at," said an air officer briefed on the
Make-in-India plans under which a foreign manufacturer will
partner local firms to build the aircraft with technology
transfer.
India's defence ministry has written to several companies
asking if they would be willing to set up an assembly line for
single-engine fighter planes in India and the amount of
technology transfer that would happen, another government source
said.
"We are testing the waters, testing the foreign firms'
willingness to move production here and to find out their
expectations," the person said.
OPERATIONAL GAPS
India's air force originally planned for 126 Rafale
twin-engine fighters from Dassault, but the two sides could not
agree on the terms of local production with a state-run Indian
firm and settled for 36 planes in a fly-away condition.
Adding to the military's problems is India's three-decade
effort to build a single-engine fighter of its own which was
meant to be the backbone of the air force. Only two of those
Light Combat Aircraft, called Tejas, have been delivered to the
air force which has ordered 140 of them.
The Indian Air Force is down to 32 operational squadrons
compared with the 45 it has said are necessary, and in March the
vice chief Air Marshal B.S. Dhanoa told parliament's defence
committee that it didn't have the operational strength to fight
a two front war against China and Pakistan.
JET MAKERS RESPOND
Saab said it was ready to not only produce its frontline
Gripen fighter in India, but help build a local aviation
industry base.
"We are very experienced in transfer of technology - our way
of working involves extensive cooperation with our partners to
establish a complete ecosystem, not just an assembly line," said
Jan Widerström, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India
Technologies.
He confirmed Saab had received the letter from the Indian
government seeking a fourth generation fighter. A source close
to the company said that while there was no minimum order set in
stone for it to lay down a production line, they would expect to
build at least 100 planes at the facility.
Lockheed Martin said it had responded to the defence
ministry's letter with an offer to transfer the entire
production of its F-16 fighter to India.
"Exclusive F-16 production in India would make India home to
the world's only F-16 production facility, a leading exporter of
advanced fighter aircraft, and offer Indian industry the
opportunity to become an integral part of the world's largest
fighter aircraft supply chain," Abhay Paranjape, National
Executive for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Business Development
in India said in an email.
U.S. TOP SUPPLIER
Lockheed's offer comes on the back of expanding U.S.-India
military ties in which Washington has emerged as India's top
arms supplier in recent years, ousting old ally Russia.
Earlier this year Boeing also offered India its
twin-engine F/A-18 Hornets, but the level of technology transfer
was not clear.
India has never previously attempted to build a modern
aircraft production line, whether military or civilian.
State-run Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has assembled
Russian combat jets including the Su-30, but these are under
licensed production.
"We have never had control over technology. This represents
the most serious attempt to build a domestic base. A full or a
near-full tech transfer lays the ground for further
development," said retired Indian air marshal M. Matheswaran, a
former adviser at HAL.
He said the Indian government would be looking at producing
at least 200 fighters, and then probably some more, to make up
for the decades of delay in modernising the air force.
