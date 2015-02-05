FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hindustan Aeronautics wins $177 mln deal for Indian Air Force
February 5, 2015

Hindustan Aeronautics wins $177 mln deal for Indian Air Force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian state-run Hindustan Aeronautics IPO-HIAE.NS has won a 10.9 billion rupee ($177 million) deal to supply the Indian Air Force with 14 new turboprop Do-228 aircraft, the ministry of defence said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government wants to modernise India’s armed forces by replacing ageing equipment with home-made hardware built by local and foreign companies, and cut back on what is the world’s largest import bill for arms.

HAL has so far manufactured 125 Do-228 transport planes the ministry of defence said in a statement. ($1 = 61.7467 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by David Clarke)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
