February 27, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 6 years

REFILE-India orders probe into AgustaWestland helicopter buy-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of AgustaWestland)

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian Defence Minister A. K. Antony has ordered a probe into the purchase of 12 helicopters from European firm AgustaWestland, part of Italy’s Finmeccanica group, over alleged irregularities, two defence ministry sources said.

“The defence secretary has been asked to submit the report at the earliest, preferably within a fortnight,” one of the sources said.

The sources, who declined to be identified, said some Indian government officials could be involved in getting kickbacks for changing the terms and conditions of the deal in favour of the company.

The government has issued a letter of intent to the company, and the deal is awaiting final approval from the Indian government. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

