FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meeting India's fiscal deficit target will be 'tough': Rajan
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Meeting India's fiscal deficit target will be 'tough': Rajan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India’s economy will show signs of improvement in the second half of the year, but achieving the full year fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product will remain a tough ask, Chief Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry Raghuram Rajan said on Monday.

In its mid-year economic review, the government said uncertainty over stake sales in state-run companies and soaring subsidies pose a challenge to reducing the fiscal deficit, which has put in peril the country’s investment grade credit rating.

Addressing a news conference, Rajan also said inflationary pressures were expected to ease in the second half of the year, while industrial output was expected to improve. He expects GDP growth in the second half of the year to be around 6 percent. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.